GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,966 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.