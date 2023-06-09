GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,031 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. TheStreet upgraded DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.