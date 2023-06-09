GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

