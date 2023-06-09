GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 10,613 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Children’s Place Company Profile



The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

