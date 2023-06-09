GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 9,118 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Futu by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Futu by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.