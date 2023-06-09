GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 9,835 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

