GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.