GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Traeger by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Traeger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Traeger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Traeger Trading Down 1.9 %

COOK stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $509.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.