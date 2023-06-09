GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,932 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Stock Up 1.4 %
ROG stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $271.12.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
