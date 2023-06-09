GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 46,354 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Semrush by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,082 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,126.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock valued at $13,831,078. 60.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Semrush Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.