GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,383 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $17.13 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

