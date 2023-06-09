GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 313.6% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:NGL opened at $3.81 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

