GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,512 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.12 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 174.57%. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

