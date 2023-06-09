GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NYSE BALY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

