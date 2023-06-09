GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,347,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,866,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MGTX opened at $8.04 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($5.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 109.13% and a negative net margin of 265.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

