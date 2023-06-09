GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $364,000 Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.34%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $447,665 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

