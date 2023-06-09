GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mayville Engineering from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE MEC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.