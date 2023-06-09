GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $372,000 Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378,813 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 156,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 22,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 147,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

QUOT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

