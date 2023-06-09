GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $382,000 Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $451.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.