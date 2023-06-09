GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $385,000 Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,017,765 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,015,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 837,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,529,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.6 %

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

NYSE CCO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.50. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Articles

