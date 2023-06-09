GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 329.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Identiv by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Identiv by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $7.51 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

