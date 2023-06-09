GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $376,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT opened at $10.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

