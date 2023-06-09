GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $379,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.