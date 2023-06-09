GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $382,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.62 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

