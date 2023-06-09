GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

