GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.