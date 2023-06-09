GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $348,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.