GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital cut their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,467.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

