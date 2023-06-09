GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $380,000 Investment in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.91 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

