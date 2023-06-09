GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $381,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

