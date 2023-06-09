GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $387,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

