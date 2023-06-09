GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

