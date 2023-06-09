GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 369,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masonite International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.