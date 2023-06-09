GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,671 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryerson Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $38.14 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

