GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 201,283 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

HP opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

