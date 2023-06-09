GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

