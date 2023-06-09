GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,735 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.