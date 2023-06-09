GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,825 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Powell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.94. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

