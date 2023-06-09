GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $216,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

