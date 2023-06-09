GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

