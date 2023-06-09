GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Universal were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UVV opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Articles

