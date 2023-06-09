GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,042 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $126.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

