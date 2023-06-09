GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,962 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 169,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AvidXchange by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 164,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

