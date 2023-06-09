GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,420 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

