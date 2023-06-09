GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,441 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

