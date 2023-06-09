GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 67,126 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,126 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 150.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 626,831 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 525.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.