GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 67,967 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,967 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 315,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 299,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 287,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,325. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

