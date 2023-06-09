GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,624 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 352,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter.

ALVR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Securities boosted their target price on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,509 shares of company stock worth $56,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

