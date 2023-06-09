GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $350,000 Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 64.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $355,409.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $62,512,002.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $67,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NYSE:BRT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

