GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $352,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

